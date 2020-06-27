WATCH: Community Warehouse’s Chair Affair goes virtual this year

Community Warehouse puts together “Home 2 Go” kits (dressers with various home essentials) for families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, April 1, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community Warehouse, a KOIN 6 partner, is going virtual with this year’s Chair Affair.

Community Warehouse is adapting to these changing, unprecedented times to continue serving vulnerable neighbors, and is hosting an online auction to support its mission to help families during this crisis.

Watch a live stream at 6 p.m. on Friday about how Community Warehouse is adapting.

To sign up for the online auction, which ends Monday, June 29, or make a donation, click here. Instructions on the online bidding process are below:

Instructions: