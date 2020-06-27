WATCH: Community Warehouse’s Chair Affair goes virtual this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Community Warehouse, a KOIN 6 partner, is going virtual with this year’s Chair Affair.
Community Warehouse is adapting to these changing, unprecedented times to continue serving vulnerable neighbors, and is hosting an online auction to support its mission to help families during this crisis.
Watch a live stream at 6 p.m. on Friday about how Community Warehouse is adapting.
To sign up for the online auction, which ends Monday, June 29, or make a donation, click here. Instructions on the online bidding process are below:
Instructions:
- Click the “Start Bidding” button in upper right-hand corner of screen.
- Click the green “Create Account” button.
- Enter your email address.
- Wait for verification email (check your junk folder if you don’t receive it).
- Follow verification link and complete form. You will be required to provide your mobile number.
- Verify payment method, billing address, email and mobile number are correct. Click on grey boxes to update information.
- Click on the “Start Bidding!” link to donate or bid on auction packages.