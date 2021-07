PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health coverage is more important than ever — and the state of Oregon is here to help make sure your family is healthy and happy.

This is through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace — and on Thursday, July 15, at 12:30 p.m., the Marketplace is hosting a virtual town hall airing on KOIN 6 News six to answer your questions.

OHIM collected questions ahead of the event.