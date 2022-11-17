PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW are hosting Portland State University’s 23rd Annual Simon Benson Awards gala online.

The award show, which takes place Thursday evening, celebrates higher education in Oregon.

Since 1999, this gala event has raised millions to support PSU, the state’s only public urban access university.

The awards gala showcase coincides with KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW Day of Giving on behalf of Portland State University, which is all day on Thursday.

The event will be live streamed in the player above starting at 7 p.m.