Woof! It’s Lights and Leashes at PIR for Sunshine Division

The one-night-only Lights and Leashes Dog Walk brought lots of furry friends to PIR, November 30, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even the pooches like the holidays.

The annual Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway is underway with thousands of lights making a dazzling display. On Tuesday night the dogs got to go, too.

The one-night-only Lights and Leashes Dog Walk brought lots of furry friends to PIR to enjoy the festive feelings. People took a casual stroll around the track with their pets on a leash — and some even walked around without a dog.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Sunshine Division.

Winter Wonderland at PIR goes through January 1, 2022 — including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.