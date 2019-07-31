Help KOIN 6 News give kids school supplies for a successful start to the academic year

Join KOIN 6 News for its annual Write From the Start school supply drive for Vancouver Public Schools!

Write From the Start is adapting to the ever-changing environment around COVID-19, and to minimize exposure, they’re asking for financial donations.

Whether students return to classrooms or learn remotely, supply needs are expected to increase this year due to COVID-19-related job losses and furloughs, and students will need materials for both in school and at home. Plus, supplies in the classroom can no longer be shared due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dick Hannah Dealerships will match financial donations of up to $10,000.

If you’d like to give, go to Write From the Start’s website, text “GIVE” to 360-369-3445 or scan the QR code below.

Write From the Start is also encouraging an online giving campaign at your workplace or other affiliation; click here for an online toolkit.

