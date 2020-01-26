Year of the Rat kicks off in Portland’s Chinatown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marked the first day of the Lunar New Year, which kicked off the Year of the Rat.

There were plenty of activities for Portlanders to enjoy across the city, from the Lan Su Gardens to a dragon parade that danced through downtown.

One attendee described the Lion Dance in the gardens as, “very impressive.”

The parade, which started around 11:30 a.m., carried a 150-foot dragon from the Portland Chinatown Museum to the Oregon Historical Society. Dances and musical performances followed along.

This was the 5th annual parade in Portland for the Lunar New Year. The rat is at the beginning of the Chinese zodiac, which is composed of 12 animals—one for each year in the cycle.