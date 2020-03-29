Coronavirus: By the numbers

Track cases of COVID-19 around the country and in the Pacific Northwest with our interactives. (Editor’s note: interactive graphics will be updated daily by 5 p.m.)
COVID-19 cases in the United States
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
COVID-19 cases in Oregon
COVID-19 Rate in Oregon
Source: Oregon Health Authority
Cases/deaths by age range
Source: Oregon Health Authority
COVID-19 cases in Washington
COVID-19 Rate in Washington
Source: Washington Department of Health
COVID-19 cases/deaths by age range
Source: Washington Department of Health
