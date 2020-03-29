Live Now
Coronavirus: By the numbers

Track cases of COVID-19 around the country and in the Pacific Northwest with our interactives. (Editor’s note: interactive graphics will be updated daily by 5 p.m.)

COVID-19 cases in the United States

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
KOIN’s sister station WAVY created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. WAVY collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. KOIN/WAVY will update this database around 2 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

COVID-19 cases in Oregon

COVID-19 Rate in Oregon
Source: Oregon Health Authority

Cases/deaths by age range
Source: Oregon Health Authority

COVID-19 cases in Washington

COVID-19 Rate in Washington
Source: Washington Department of Health

COVID-19 cases/deaths by age range
Source: Washington Department of Health

