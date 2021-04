PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Deputies in Clackamas County busted a group of teenagers after discovering their Snapchat drug storefront.

The Clackamas County Inter-agency Task Force said they spotted the snaps and posed as buyers to arrange a meetup with the suspects. When they arrived at the meetup, they arrested 18-year-old Giovanni Smith and four other teens between the ages of 16 and 17.