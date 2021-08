PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Following the deadly, record-shattering heat wave at the end of June, Oregon's Occupational Safety and Health Administration established new rules for employers and employees. Now, with triple-digit heat once again expected, this is the first time the new workplace regulations will be enforced.

Officially, OSHA mandates that when the heat index rises about 90, employers must ensure effective communication with employees so workers can report their concerns. Employers must also watch for symptoms of heat illness, provide 10 minute rest periods in the shade for every 2 hours of work and have water be readily accessible and free for workers.