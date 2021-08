SCIO, Ore. (KOIN) — Christina Eastman looks out to her 160-acre farm in Scio, south of Salem, and points out the North Santiam River that runs behind her property while her other hand motions next door.

Eastman, 56, is a part of group of farmers protesting a possible poultry operation called J-S Ranch, which would sit adjacent to her property. The possible operation has ties to a big-name poultry company that works with local farmers -- Foster Farms.