PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Portland Police Bureau is citing a lack of resources and personnel as to why street racers were able to take over city streets once again Sunday.

KOIN 6 News viewers reported street racing in areas near the Moda Center, Swan Island, Southeast Division Street and on the Freemont Bridge as late as 4 a.m. on Monday. Police confirmed they were aware street racers were active, saying they understand how dangerous these activities can be and how frustrating it is for other commuters.