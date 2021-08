PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Dundee winery has been fined more than $11,000 after Oregon OSHA investigated the February 2021 death of a worker.

Officials with Oregon OSHA said the division cited Corus Estates & Vineyards LLC $11,100 after finding a series of "serious violations" after a cellar worker was found unresponsive in an empty 30,000-gallon wine tank in the morning of Feb. 1.