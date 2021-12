PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- In the middle of the pandemic last year, Gresham's longtime mayor stepped down, saying he needed to devote more time to his family and business -- but it turns out he is still serving his community.

In the midst of bustling activities, enthusiasm and even music, you'll find former mayor Shane Bemis now helping his town in a different way. Bemis is now the CEO of Eastco Diversified Services, which has six group homes in the Portland metro area and is a center for individuals with intellectual and emotional disabilities.