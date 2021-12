PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skies cleared this Friday morning just enough to let all that surface heat escape. What are we left with? Temperatures near freezing and for some of you that could mean frost on surfaces.

It's the first Friday of December and we've already done a 180-degree turn from where we started this month. Remember it was just a few days ago our morning temps were about 20-degrees warmer along with those record breaking afternoon highs in the low 60's.