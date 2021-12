PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Wednesday is the last day to get your pre-order in at the Astoria Food Hub's Winter Market.

Astoria Food Hub is nearing completion of its first phase of construction in downtown Astoria’s historic Mason, Ehrman & Co. building. Astoria Food Hub is hosting their first Winter Market -- a public market event promoting sales for regional producers as they enter their slowest time of the year.