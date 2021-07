PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland State University officials are encouraging students and staff to be vaccinated before the start of the school year so everyone can return to a normal college life.

The school's 75th anniversary of operations will be marked with staff providing students and faculty with vaccinations on campus if they still need one. PSU Director of Health Service Mark Bajorek said the shots will mainly be for international students who haven't had easy access to the vaccine.