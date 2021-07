PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Don't be surprised to see several dozen people dressed like mermaids this weekend, as the city that keeps things weird hosts the Mermaid Parade.

The Portlandia Mermaid Parade and Festival takes place this Saturday at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Kohr Harlan got a preview of that parade on Wednesday morning while hanging out with some of the city's mermaids at Peninsula Park.