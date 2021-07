PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Emergency management leaders in Multnomah County took lessons they learned from the record-shattering heat wave at the end of June and applied them to this heat wave now happening at the end of July.

The main changes include opening more cooling centers that are spread throughout neighborhoods, including libraries, and extending their hours. Officials said more people can take advantage of the air conditioning because it reduces the need to travel as far as before.