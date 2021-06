PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- Tuesday, June 8, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order declaring a state of drought emergency in Jefferson and Deschutes counties due to lack of precipitation and unusually low snowpack and streamflow.

A second declaration includes Crook, Harney, Malheur, Sherman and Wallowa counties. They join Lake, Jackson and Klamath counties, which received drought designation earlier this spring.