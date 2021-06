PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- A project to replace and seismically retrofit the Boone Bridge at the I-5 bottleneck near Wilsonville has recently received attention from the state Legislature.

Multiple bills at the state Capitol, one that would impose freeway tolling (House Bill 3065) and another, an omnibus transportation package (HB 3055), included the project as one of a few major transportation initiatives to receive funding.