SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A second Republican in the Oregon Senate is facing a recall effort after showing up to oppose a gun-control bill earlier this year.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that this week a Mount Vernon veteran named Patrick Kopke-Hales initiated a petition process that, if successful, could force a recall election against state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale. Findley was one of six Republicans to attend a March 25 floor session, granting quorum to supermajority Democrats against the wishes of many gun rights supporters.