PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A wildfire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation has grown from 4,300 acres to 6,700 acres, according to officials.

The S-503 Fire, about 3 miles east of Hwy 26 and 10 miles north of Simnasho, brought multiple agencies to the front after first sparking around 6 p.m. on Friday. The hot, dry conditions and gusty winds are expected to be a factor in fighting this fire, the CTWS fire management said on their Facebook page.