PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The state's pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium is coming to an end this week, which researchers at Portland State University’s Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative warn may lead to millions of dollars--or even billions of dollars--in government loses as well as potentially tens of thousands of Oregonians or more being left without homes.

The new report from HRAC, released Monday, estimates between 59,400 to 125,400 Oregon households are at risk of eviction when the state moratorium ends June 30 and may cost the state between $720 million and $4.7 billion.