PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced his budget for the coming year -- which includes more than a quarter-million dollars to bring the iconic Alder Street Food Cart pod back.

After two years of advocacy, waiting, and navigating red tape, the Alder Street Food Carts will have a new home this summer. Food carts have become a Portland staple, and until May 2019, the pod at Southwest Alder and 10th Avenue was the Rose City's largest -- drawing thousands of tourists and locals a day.