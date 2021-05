Our Choose Local Dining Month takes us to one of Portland's most beloved pizza spots -- Sizzle Pie! The local chain is known for its east coast style slices with a healthy blend of west coast flair. Now. they have big plans to expand! Bob Peyton, the chief operations officer, joined AM Extra with more details.

Sizzle Pie| Current locations in Portland's Central Eastside, Downtown Portland, Portland's Hollywood District, the Moda Center, Eugene and Reno, Nevada.