PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- More than a dozen residents are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Longview.

The blaze was first reported at the Fairview Apartment complex just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. When fire crews arrived at the scene, occupants of the complex and other bystanders were gathered in the parking lot. Flames were seen shooting from a back window and smoke was visible throughout the second story.