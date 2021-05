PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Police are searching for an 86-year-old Portland man who went missing on Tuesday evening.

Darrell Rask left his home in North Portland at about 6 p.m. and has not been seen since. He was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup with Oregon license plate VXT513, but he did not say where he was going and he has not been seen at any of the stores he sometimes drives to.