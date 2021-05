PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A reward is being offered in the search for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Portland.

Faustino Jurado, 47, was in a mobility scooter when he was hit in the crosswalk at NE 122nd Avenue and NE Halsey Street shortly after 5 p.m. on April 11, the Portland Police Bureau said. Jurado was taken to a hospital with what were thought to be non-life-threatening injuries.