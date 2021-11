PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- If something smells good in Forest Grove -- it's because the community is preparing for the 87th Annual Verboort Sausage and Sauerkraut Festival this weekend.

They're smoking racks of sausage -- so of course, our Kohr Harlan had to go out there to check it out for himself. For more information on the event, check out their Facebook page.