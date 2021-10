PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- One person died after colliding into a semi truck head-on Sunday night in Linn County, the Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 54-year-old Darin Kleiven of Sweet Home was driving westbound on Highway 34 near milepost 15 when he crossed into the oncoming lanes and hit a semi driven by 26-year-old JD Hawkins.