PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Monday's COVID-19 vaccination deadline for all Washington state workers has passed -- and the Washington State Patrol has released the official number of employees it has "separated" from as a result.

The vaccination mandate required all state workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus unless they had a religious or medical exemption. Ahead of Monday's deadline, Gov. Jay Inslee said that he didn’t believe that government services would see any big impact from people leaving -- but that some state agencies may have to undergo some operational changes.