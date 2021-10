PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween is right around the corner, and it’s easy to get into the spirit, especially with more than a dozen metaphysical stores in the Portland area.

The stores can sell crystals, clothing, incense, herbs and other mystical items. KOIN 6 visited three stores in the area: Psychic Sister and Clary Sage Herbarium in Northeast Portland and If The Broom Fits in Beaverton.