PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Six Oregonians are suing Governor Kate Brown and the head of the Oregon Health Authority over the recently announced vaccine mandate.

Six people, all represented by the Freedom Foundation, have filed a lawsuit over the governor’s order that requires all state, healthcare and school employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18 -- or risk termination. The complaint claims all plaintiffs have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are therefore naturally immunity to the virus that has killed over 650,000 people in the United States alone.