PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Multnomah County health officials will brief the county commissioners Tuesday morning about COVID-19 trends and guidance for schools before holding a press conference.

Public Health Director Jessica Guernsey, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines and Communicable Disease Services Manager Lisa Ferguson will answer reporters questions beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. They'll be prepared to answer questions about COVID trends, how they're working with schools and investigating cases and outbreaks.