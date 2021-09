PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is on pace to see its deadliest year in recorded history but Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she's optimistic about the "potential to make Portland a great city again."

Portland has seen a record 909 shootings so far in 2021, resulting in 288 injuries and 47 deaths, the Portland Police Bureau said. To date, there have been 63 homicides in the city.