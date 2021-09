PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue battled and brought under control a two-story duplex fire in Beaverton early Tuesday morning, TVF&R announced via Twitter.

Multiple 911 callers reported a blaze just after 3:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Jaylee Street, and firefighters arrived within minutes to find a large fire and heavy smoke spreading from the first to the second floor.