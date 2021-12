PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- On a hillside in the Clatsop State Forest, small flags dot the hillside of a clear-cut area. It’s a site where the Oregon Department of Forestry planted new seedlings in early 2021 and it’s now serving as a source of data for which species fared best through the ice storm, heat dome and ensuing drought.

Brad Catton, the reforestation unit forester for the Clatsop State Forest, is quick to note that this is by no means considered official research. Instead, he calls it “cowboy science.”