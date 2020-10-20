Election Interactives

Election Day is just around the corner. Here’s what AP-NORC polls have found:

Is the U.S. heading in the right direction? What about President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic? An AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found out.

This AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll chart shows the number of Republican and Democratic respondents who believe the U.S. economy is doing “good.”

This AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll chart illustrates the share of Democrats and Republicans in their respective parties who say they approve of President Donald Trump.

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Nativo

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss