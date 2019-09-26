Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Oregon
Washington
National
International
Civic Affairs
Washington DC
Environment
Weird
Top Stories
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Top Stories
Wheeler: ‘Mental health system failed’ in Henriksen shooting
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Guns, ammo found during search of theft suspect’s home
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
Your Weather Podcast
Lifestyle
Home for the Holidays
Vegas NYE
Entertainment
Human Interest
Special Reports
Broken Dome
KOIN 6 Podcasts
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Out There
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Newscasts
KOIN Live Streams
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
The Big Game
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Remarkable Women
Union Gospel Mission Telethon
Pledge Proud
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
SOLVE
Shop Local
Water: Do Your Part
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Search
Search
Search
Entertainment
‘Tree of Life’ tops AP’s best 10 films of the decade
Impeachment saga is a quick TV moment after hours of talk
‘Mad Men’ actress Christina Hendricks files for divorce
‘Rise of Skywalker’ is almost here, but a dark side looms
WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
More Entertainment Headlines
Post offices to be named for Marilyn Monroe, Ritchie Valens
AP Interview: New Cuban ballet head pledges renovation
Blue-collar character actor Danny Aiello has died at age 86
Taylor Swift calls out Scooter Braun during Billboard speech
6 things this weekend, December 13-15
Wilde defends ‘Jewell’ reporter over sex-for-tips claims
California library gains hundreds of presidential documents
Review: In Malick’s ‘A Hidden Life,’ a hymn of defiance
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
AP’s top songs of the decade: Robyn, Kelly Rowland, Drake
Human Interest
Lines for Life advises how to talk to kids about suicide
Growing diamonds to save lives: A Portland woman’s mission
Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange ‘safe place’ for women
Firefighters bond with teen they saved from burning home
Where We Live: Portland’s faithful weather beacon
More Human Interest Headlines
Weird
141-year-old fruitcake is a Michigan family’s heirloom
Anonymous donations pay off $70K in layaway purchases
Wandering camel, cow, donkey to be featured in live Nativity
Council: Horse manure still OK on Texas city’s beaches
Sheriff: Woman faked being kidnapped so she could steal car
More Weird Headlines
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Oregon Ducks 2019 season so far
Your Photos: Winter comes to Portland
Where We Live: The legacy of Albertina Kerr
More Photo Galleries Headlines
Oregon
New OSU president F. King Alexander comes from LSU
Lincoln HS runner reps Oregon at cross country nationals
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Latest Wapato plan: Mixed-use facility for ‘unsheltered’
Fresh snow, big smiles for enthusiasts on Mount Hood
More Oregon Headlines
Washington
Clark County reports first vape-related lung injury
Cascade snowstorm slows drivers, thrills skiers
New Seasons to merge with Good Food Holdings
Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat
Judge: ‘Always risk’ in setting bail for domestic violence
More Washington Headlines
Trending Stories
In-N-Out over-hyped? Fast food critic weighs in
Oregon City 4th grader dies by suicide
Kitten without eyes up for adoption at Oregon Humane Society
Off-duty firefighter helps man at burning home
Barricades to stop cut-throughs to Ross Island Bridge
Don't Miss
KOIN 6 Podcasts
Community Champions
Where We Live
More Don't Miss
Twitter News Widget