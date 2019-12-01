2.2 million lights shine in The Grotto

The lights are open for viewing nightly from 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Grotto’s Christmas Festival of Lights opened Friday and is set to run through the month of December.

The annual festival will also include nightly choir concerts from groups across the region. Five concerts a night are scheduled inside the Grotto’s Chapel.

There is also outdoor caroling, puppet shows, and a live petting zoo. All told, nearly 2.2 million lights are shining for the festival.

The lights are open for viewing nightly from 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — except on Christmas Day. Tickets are sold at the gate.