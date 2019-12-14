29th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The sounds of brass filled up downtown Portland as nearly 300 tubas played in unison for the 29th Annual Tuba Christmas Concert.

Musicians were brought in from all across the region to put on the concert, including students from Oregon State University, University of Oregon, and Central Washington University. Singers from the Portland Opera also lent their voices to the performance.

The free seasonal performance was open to the public at Pioneer Courthouse Square. A number of classic tunes were featured such as Silent Night, but some contemporary Christmas songs were played as well.

The concert went from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and even included a best dressed competition for all of the tubas.

Watch the full concert here: