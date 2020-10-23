6 Things: Bigfoot, Howloween, haunted drive-thru

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Want to monkey around this weekend? The Oregon Zoo is inviting your family out this weekend to dress up in costumes and celebrate Howloween. Trick-or-treat at the zoo and learn about healthy habitats for wildlife in a fun scavenger hunt throughout the zoo. Purchase a treat bag when you pre-order tickets online and make sure your costumes include face masks to keep everyone safe. Reserve your spot ahead of time. Looking for something much scarier? The SLAY Film Festival called for filmmakers to send in homemade short horror films — eight minutes or less in length— capturing what scared them most. The result? From classic ghost stories and slasher films to cult stories and political nightmares, 30 terrifying short films are ready for you to watch.

BodyVox dance company has created an immersive cinematic experience based on their stage show BloodyVox. Award-winning choreographers Jamey Hampton and Ashley Roland have created their first feature-length film, in collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Robert Uehlin. Known for combining dance, theatre, film, and humor into their performances, BloodyVox: Lockdown is inspired by Rocky Horror Picture Show, Moulin Rouge, The Blair Witch Project, and Chicago. Watch from your car for a secret drive-in movie experience or watch it online at home. It’s nearly Halloween. Is this the year we find BigFoot? Visit the North American BigFoot Center in Boring. There’s a gift store, free information center, and admission area with exhibit halls. Check out the displays with BigFoot evidence to ponder and artifacts. There’s a life-sized sasquatch replica as a fun photo backdrop and short films in the theater. So, what do you think? Is BigFoot real?

Enjoy a snack at Pioneer Courthouse Square. Food Carts in “Portland’s Living Room” offer the best of our region’s bounty. Visit TheSquarePDX.org to see what cuisine is cookin’ and when — and plan your visit. From Amelia’s Mexican Food, Fried Egg I’m In Love, and Melty and Meaty Food Truck to The Block and The Whole Bowl, support a local business and eat something delicious. And, buckle up! It’s time for the Oaks Park Haunted Drive-Thru. It’s a haunted house experience and you’ll stay in your car the entire time. Choose from five of the bone chilling experiences. Scream in your car and become a part of show as the theatrical performances unfold all around you. Using audio, video, and special effects, you’ll be in the center of all the action. Plus, reserve your favorite fairground snacks when you reserve your ticket.

The days are getting darker and things are getting spookier than normal in 2020. Are you ready? Go find your fun.