6 Things: Coastal culture, fall foliage, gardening, jazz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the first full weekend in November. Let’s embrace the season, make some memories, and enjoy how pretty is it outside.

View spectacular photos of Crater Lake at the Oregon Historical Society. The exhibit titled “Deep Blue: From National Wonder to National Park” features the work of several photographers to tell the story of how the deepest lake in the United States became a National Park. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Crater Lake in Southern Oregon and get to know the people involved in the establishment of Crater Lake National Park in 1902.

Or, take it to the coast. It’s time to celebrate the Stormy Weather Arts Festival at Cannon Beach all weekend long. Cannon Beach is home to more than a dozen art galleries and for 33 years the first weekend in November is the time to celebrate creative culture. With gallery events, opportunities to meet artists, live demonstrations, and musical performances on tap, there’s a reason Cannon Beach is one of the 100 best art towns in America.

Without big concerts this year, are you missing hearing some great live music? Let’s get in the groove and support local musicians and establishments. Steve Hale performs Saturday night at 503 Uncorked in Sherwood. Enjoy wine and tasty tidbits under the tent and listen to the singer/songwriter with a soul edge.

Or, feel like some New Orleans style jazz? Plan your Sunday afternoon at EAT: An Oyster Bar in Portland and sink your teeth into a po’ boy sandwich while Reggie Houston’s Box of Chocolates tunes transport you to the French Quarter in happier times. Who is playing near you?

And, while we’re out exploring. Be sure to check out Oregon’s beauty. As the leaves change from green to vivid reds and golds, get out and chase the rainbow. The Travel Oregon website features a link to an Oregon Fall Foliage Blog with ideas for where to view the most brilliant leaves — with updates each week. So, whether you take a walk, go for a bike ride, or pack a car picnic and opt for a drive, you’ll have plenty of photo opportunities this weekend in our beautiful state.

Sunday is a great day to visit the Kings Farmers Market on NE 7th and Wygant in Portland. Pick up all your seasonal favorites and support local businesses. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you’ll find unique items like purple cauliflower, apple cider, and burdock root — and all your regular favorites. Be sure to wear your face mask when you visit.

With the change of seasons brings news reasons to change out the seasonal container pots in your yard. Portland Nursery is offering tips and ideas for potted plans and hanging flower baskets depending on the sun and shade conditions in your yard. Learn what containers to use, what plants to plant, how to tend to the roots and soil, and general care tips to keep your garden looking fresh this season.

Go find your fun.