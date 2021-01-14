6 Things: Flubber, dancing, life on other worlds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This weekend we’re learning new things, dancing at home, and planning some great meals — and makin’ plans for next week.

Grab the kids. It’s time for science experiments. From OMSI.org, click the “Science At Home” area on the homepage to find fun science at-home activities. Learn why social distancing is so important and how to make Flubber. Test out how to make a static electricity butterfly and guess which objects will sink or float. You can even learn how to build a bug. Stay curious and do your own research, even while the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry is closed. Use the hashtag #ForTheLoveofScience on social media to share what you came up with. More OMSI lessons are added each week so keep checking back to learn more.

Dress up in your best ’80s outfit. Neon, big hair, fishnets, whatever. Friday night it’s time for ’80s Video Dance Attack. The longest-running ’80s dance night in Portland is now streaming online. Hear all your favorite songs and watch your favorite music videos from Depeche Mode, The Cure, A-ha, New Order, and others. Dancing at home is highly encouraged since we can’t all share a dance floor. Tune in at Twitch.TV/VideoDanceAttack at 8 p.m. You’ll have three hours of sweet grooves to get you moving. The event is free, but tips are encouraged. All the info. is at the Video Dance Attack Facebook page.

Craft Warehouse is hosting a Facebook Live event sharing all the ways you can craft with Resin Friday night at 7 p.m. Ask the experts questions or offer suggestions through the comments as crafters experiment and try out new trends and techniques. Feel free to craft along with the lifestream or just enjoy a cocktail and the fun conversation. You’ll learn what Resin is and the different ways to use it. Visit the Craft Warehouse Facebook page for all the info.

We’ve all been cooped up for what seems like forever. Maybe it’s time to enjoy some new scenery — and cute animals. The Oregon Zoo is back open on limited days. Pick your date and time and purchase tickets in advance online. Wear your face covering and enjoy looking and learning while you social distance and explore along one-way pathways. Make your trip even more educational by brushing up on your animal skills before or afterward on the “Discover” tab of the Oregon Zoo website. Detailed info. for what’s open and what to expect is at OregonZoo.org.

Shop the Hollywood Farmers Market in Portland on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up all your favorite fresh ingredients. Located on NE Hancock between 44th and 45th Avenue, pick up delicious produce, prepared food, coffee, and gifts while supporting local businesses. Visit HollywoodFarmersMarket.org for more info. and Covid protocols. OK, so, what’s on the menu?

Presented by P5, watch the lifestream video presentation of National Geographic Live — “Life On Other Worlds” on Wednesday, Jan. 20th at 7 p.m. Part of a six-part series, it all kicks off on Wednesday so you can hear behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration from an all-star group of National Geographic Live speakers. These hour-long talks typically take place at the Newmark Theatre with audience questions encouraged. And this new streaming viewing opportunity will keep you safe and still allow you to ask your questions. So, how close are we to discovering life on other planets? Get tickets for the whole series — or, pick and choose your lifestream — at Portland5.com.