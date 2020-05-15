6 Things for celebrating Oregon Wine Month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Spring is typically a great time for happy hour on a patio. But this year, it just may have to be on your patio (#oregoninside). May is Oregon Wine Month and you don’t need to leave the house to have a unique tasting experience. Stay connected with your favorite vino varieties with virtual tastings. You won’t need to worry about driving home and you’ll meet some new people. Stay close to OregonWine.org. And get ready to learn some new things, ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask, and prepare recipes that pair perfectly.
