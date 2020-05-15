6 Things for celebrating Oregon Wine Month

BRUSSELS (AP) — Over its many years, the Eurovision Song Contest has come to be a sign of the times. So it is perhaps fitting that, in coronavirus times, nothing will be happening on Saturday at the scheduled venue of the Ahoy Hall in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

In 1974, it was ABBA that ushered in a new era for the once-staid and conservative song contest; in 2020, it is another acronym, COVID-19, and everyone hopes its reign will be brief.