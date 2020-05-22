6 Things for Memorial Day Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Memorial Day weekend. Get in the spirit by running or walking in a virtual fundraising relay for the Oregon Military Museum. Teams of 4 people will start relay legs at 10 a.m. on Saturday from their own neighborhoods. A portion of proceeds will help the Oregon Military Museum Project with ongoing fundraising efforts to complete the Oregon Military Museum campus in Clackamas. Sign up here.

The Portland Rose Festival will still kick-off on Friday, but this year it will be a virtual kick-off concert featuring Hit Machine. Streamed right to your device, catch the show followed by fireworks here. And since Rose Festival parades are postponed, enjoy Parading in Place with the Porch Parade. Plan your neighborhood walks or pile in the car and cruise down some newly decorated neighborhoods.

And now that we’re leaving the house a bit, why not take to the river and learn some Gorge history? Departing from Cascade Locks this Saturday, hop aboard an authentic Sternwheeler for a dinner cruise to remember. Or, visit local wineries in-person or virtually; all the info. is here. Being outside the house like this might feel like a safari. Plumper Pumpkin Patch is featuring a drive-through safari so you can cruise their rolling hills, wave to baby farm animals, and nibble on warm pumpkin spice donuts — it’s like a social distancing educational parade.

Here’s wishing you a great Memorial Day Weekend, Portlanders.