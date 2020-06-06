‘6 Things’ for the first weekend in June

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you are looking to get out and play this weekend, casinos are back open in Oregon and Washington and you’ll notice some detailed cleaning and safety procedures in place to keep you safe. Check casino websites for more information.

Washington Square mall and Bridgeport Village are also back up. Check individual store and restaurant websites to learn more about your favorite establishments’ reopening timing and procedures.

And, Pedalpalooza is underway providing cyclists fun opportunities for themed rides and activities. The Rose Festival Petite Parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday will showcase unique made-at-home “shoebox floats” here.

And while you’re online, celebrate the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland through O!, a new interactive and immersive digital platform where they are sharing the power of theatre. Get lost in all the video content and whatever you wind up doing this weekend, stay safe, informed, and in-the-know.