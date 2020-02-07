6 Things for the weekend of Feb. 7-9, 2020

Harlem Globetrotters and Dweezil Zappa among the things to do

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve ever wanted to run in your underwear through the city, this is your weekend. Cupid’s Undie Run is a big party with a purpose at The Barrel Room.

Also keeping the energy high, the Harlem Globetrotters will take over the Moda Center with their “Pushing the Limits World Tour Live.” Their high-flying dunks and stunts are fun for the whole family.

And, let’s face it. It’s a jungle out there — especially this weekend with NW Children’s Theater’s production of The Jungle Book featuring traditional Indian dance and a dash of “Bollywood.”

Now, if you aren’t flooded with ideas for what to do this weekend by now, there is an After the Flood Party at McMenamins Edgefield. A broken pipe last September caused 13,500 gallons of water to flood Edgefield — evacuating hotel guests. But, recovery efforts are complete and celebrations await you — live music from the Brass Roots, beverage tastings, and a peek at the new murals.

And, get ready to rock at the Rosalind when Dweezil Zappa performs his father’s entire “Hot Rats” album in sequence. The 50 year old classic album from Frank Zappa will be surrounded by an assortment of other psychedelic, avant-garde odd metered toe tappers.

And, let’s admire the awesome dance moves from LYFE Dance Company with their production Kreate which will feature dynamic high-energy dance in diverse styles with a strong hip hop and jazz funk foundation. This troop is known for their athleticism, energy and innovative choreography.

What will you be known for this weekend? Cheers!