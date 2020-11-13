6 things: Garden walk, book festival, holiday pet photos & more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for some inspiration for things to do around town this weekend (Nov. 13, 14, 15), here are some ideas. And, of course, please bring your face covering to keep yourself — and others — safe and stay tuned to event updates online.

Bundle up and enjoy taking a walk through Crystal Springs Rhododendron Garden in SE Portland. This 9.5 acre garden contains rare species and hybrid rhododendrons and azaleas and features a spring-fed lake. View waterfalls, picturesque bridges, and winding pathways. 90 species of birds enjoy life at the garden and as the leaves change colors, there’s still plenty to see. Now it’s time for lunch. Support local businesses and get to know your farmers. Open this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., shop for fresh produce and take home meals from the Montavilla Farmers Market in SE Portland. The year-round market features food artisans, grass and pasture fed meats, fruits, and vegetables.

One thing is for sure, this year has been a page turner. The Portland Book Festival runs through November 21st. With more than 100 authors and 50 free events, readers of all ages can participate. Register at PDXBookFest.org to watch the daily livestreamed video, access unique content, and set reminders so you don’t miss a thing. Organized by Literary Arts, the organization’s mission is to engage readers, support writers, and inspire the next generation with great literature. Now it’s time to prepare for the holidays. Get your pet decked out for the holidays with a festive photo session. Mud Bay presents Santa Paws Photos benefitting Oregon Humane Society. This Saturday, visit Mud Bay at Beaverton Town Square and Mud Bay on SE Hawthorne to pose with your pet in front of a festive holiday backdrop. On Sunday, you can take your pet photos at the SE Hawthorn Mud Bay and the Grant Park Village Mud Bay location on NE Broadway. You’ll get professional photo prints and all proceeds benefit Oregon Humane Society. Register in advance.

Oregon Ballet Theatre’s first-ever livestream event series wraps up this weekend with performances Friday and Saturday night from Portland’s Leftbank Annex. Watch from the comfort of your home as the OBT dancers present “Wish List” featuring excerpts from famous works by George Balanchine, Nacho Duato, OBT Resident Choreographer Nicolo Fonte, and Val Caniparoli. Each ballet has been coached by renowned members of the dance community and will be presented without sets and costumes. Enjoy the raw, behind-the-scenes experience.

Looking ahead to next week, Portland Opera is celebrating Wednesday Nov. 18th with “Live from the Hampton Opera Center.” As part of their reimagined season, this series features opera artists who call Portland and the Pacific Northwest home. Watch the live hour-long performance online on Portland Opera’s Vimeo or YouTube page. The Hampton Opera Center is the Opera’s home in SE Portland right at the end of the Tilikum Crossing Bridge. Learn the list of artists participating and showtimes at PortlandOpera.org.

Let’s take on this weekend and the week ahead. Go find your fun.