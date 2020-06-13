6 Things, June 12-14: Pride, yoga kittens, Artslandia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to add some flavor to your weekend? Old Town Brewing will again convert their parking lot on Saturday into the Old Town Brewers Market. And, organized by Pride Northwest, join in for the “Together in Pride: A Virtual Gathering.” Friday is kickin’ off the party with Karaoke with Kari Anne over ZOOM.

Saturday is set for the “Portland Pride Virtual Festival” with appearances from the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, The Unipiper, the Portland Lesbian Choir, Storm Large, and so many others. Saturday evening’s show — “A Night at Darcelle XV — is hosted by Poison Waters and Maria Peters Lakes and with performances from your favorite local drag queens.

Sunday will showcase “Parade Like It’s 1999” when a recording of the 1999 Portland Pride Parade will be streamed.

Need some weekend workout motivation?

It’s time for a virtual fitness class with feline friends on Saturday at 10 a.m. Participate in Virtual Kitten Yoga with the Oregon Humane Society and Instructor Diana Hulet who will guide you through a slow, playful, flow style class open to all levels and streamed right to your device. The class is 45 minutes long and playful kittens will freely roam around the livestream. It’s $15 and all class proceeds benefit the pets at Oregon Humane Society.

Keep the energy high with Pedalpalooza’s Wheeloween, a Halloween themed bike ride. Get in the spirit by wearing a costume.

Each weeknight Artslandia allows local artists to shine through their Facebook live streamed happy hours. Friday night at 5 p.m. will feature Stephanie Strange of Strange and the Familiars with what they’re calling “dark and whimsical storytelling music.” Enjoy music, storytelling, and poetry to kick off the weekend.

And finally, it’s been months. Many of us have tried to trim or dye our own hair and — let’s face it — things are getting shaggy.

Hair salons in many areas of Oregon are opening back up — with restrictions in place — and many are excited for a haircut this weekend. Be sure to make an appointment and follow all the outlined new health procedures — such as wearing a mask, signing waivers, and possibly waiting in the car until you are called inside for your appointment. Your salon will be able to get your ready for your long overdue appointment.

Wishing you an adventurous weekend.